Watch Morrissey perform The Smiths’ “I Started Something I Couldn’t Finished” live in concert for the first time

This momentous event took place in Portland

Morrissey has performed “I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish” in concert, the first time a member of The Smiths has played the song live.

The track featured on the band’s fourth and final studio album, Strangeways, Here We Come.

Morrissey performed the song at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland on Tuesday [October 31]. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Meanwhile, Morrissey is due to release a new album, Low In High School, on November 17.

