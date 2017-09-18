Watch footage from Neil Young’s Farm Aid set

We have the setlist, too

Neil Young played his only confirmed concert of 2017 over the weekend.

Young performed with the Promise Of The Real at this year’s Farm Aid event, held at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

As Rolling Stone reports, Young had previously cancelled a festival appearance in Australia this year, as well as a tour of South America and Japan.

A new album with Promise Of The Real is reportedly already finished, while Young recently released Hitchhiker – a long lost album originally recorded in 1976. You can read all about Hitchhiker in the September 2017 issue of Uncut.

Neil Young’s Farm Aid set list was:

F*!#in’ Up

Cortez The Killer

Cinnamon Girl

Human Highway

Heart Of Gold

Comes A Time

Like A Hurricane

Rockin’ In The Free World

