Watch the first trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody: The Movie

Troubled Queen biopic is finally coming out in October

Eight years in the making, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody: The Movie finally has a trailer ahead of its cinema release date of October 24.

Having burned through a couple of directors and at least three Freddie Mercuries – Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Whishaw both acrimoniously quit the role now taken by Rami Malik – the film was eventually completed by Dexter Fletcher.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like he’s made a decent fist of it. See for yourself below:

