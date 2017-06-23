Watch Depeche Mode’s 360-degrees live video for “Going Backwards”

The song is taken from band's latest album, Spirit

Depeche Mode have shared a 360-degrees video for their song “Going Backwards“. Watch below.

The video sees the band performing the opening song from their latest album, Spirit, live.

The band return to London for more live dates in November:

Wed November 15 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Wed November 22 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

