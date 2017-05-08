Watch Depeche Mode cover David Bowie’s “Heroes”

They performed the song in Stockholm

Depeche Mode covered David Bowie’s “Heroes” on the first date of their Global Spirit tour.

The band performed Bowie’s song during their encore at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

The band’s Global Spirit tour dates are:

May 9 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

May 12 Nice, France Stade Charles-Ehrmann

May 14 Ljubljana, Slovenia Dvorana Stožice

May 17 Athens, Greece Terra Vibe Park

May 20 Bratislava, Slovakia Štadión Pasienky

May 22 Budapest, Hungary Groupama Aréna

May 24 Prague, Czech Republic Eden Aréna

May 27 Leipzig, Germany Festwiese

May 29 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken

June 3 London, United Kingdom London Stadium

June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion

June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena

June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion

June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena

June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion

June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico

June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro

June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara

July 1 Paris, France Stade de France

July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena

July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival

July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival

July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK

July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena

July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena

July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex

July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena

