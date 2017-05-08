Watch Depeche Mode cover David Bowie’s “Heroes”

They performed the song in Stockholm
Depeche Mode covered David Bowie’s “Heroes” on the first date of their Global Spirit tour.
The band performed Bowie’s song during their encore at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.
The band’s Global Spirit tour dates are:
May 9 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
May 12 Nice, France Stade Charles-Ehrmann
May 14 Ljubljana, Slovenia Dvorana Stožice
May 17 Athens, Greece Terra Vibe Park
May 20 Bratislava, Slovakia Štadión Pasienky
May 22 Budapest, Hungary Groupama Aréna
May 24 Prague, Czech Republic Eden Aréna
May 27 Leipzig, Germany Festwiese
May 29 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken
June 3 London, United Kingdom London Stadium
June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion
June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena
June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion
June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena
June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion
June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico
June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro
June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara
July 1 Paris, France Stade de France
July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena
July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival
July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival
July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK
July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena
July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena
July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex
July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena
