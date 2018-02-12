Watch Chris Hillman perform Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers”

Hillman's album Bidin' My Time was one of the last projects Petty worked on before his death

Chris Hillman‘s October 2017 concert at The Troubadour in Los Angeles became a tribute of sorts to his friend Tom Petty, who died a few weeks earlier. Watch Hillman and his band perform Petty’s “Wildflowers” at the show:

Hillman‘s version of “Wildflowers” appeared on his 2017 album Bidin’ My Time, which Petty produced. It was one of the last projects Petty worked on before his death.

