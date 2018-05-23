Watch Björk and The Breeders on Jools Holland

They both performed one new song and one 90s classic

Björk gave her first UK TV performance in eight years on Later… With Jools Holland last night (May 22).

Providing a taste of what to expect from her All Points East set this weekend, she sang “Courtship” from current album Utopia and surprise deep cut “The Anchor Song” from 1993’s Debut, surrounded by foliage and backed by a flute ensemble. Watch both below:

The Breeders played recent single “Wait In The Car” and 1993 classic “Cannonball”:

There were also impressive debut performances from African supergroup Les Amazones d’Afrique and Laura Marling’s new band Lump:

