The War On Drugs announce new album A Deeper Understanding; share track, “Holding On”

The long-awaited follow-up to Lost In The Dream

The War On Drugs have announced details of their new album, A Deeper Understanding.

You can listen to the first single from the album, “Holding On“, below.

A Deeper Understanding is the band’s first album since 2014’s Lost In The Dream, and their first album with Atlantic. It’s released on August 25.

Earlier this year, the band released “Thinking Of A Place” for Record Store Day.

A Deeper Understanding tracklisting:

Up All Night

Pain

Holding On

Strangest Thing

Knocked Down

Nothing To Find

Thinking Of A Place

In Chains

Clean Living

You Don’t Have To Go

The July 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring our exclusive interview with Roger Waters on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Evan Dando, Jason Isbell, Steve Van Zandt and Kevin Morby and we look at shoegazing and the Scottish folk revival. We review The Beatles, Fleet Foxes, U2, Van Morrison and Dan Auerbach. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Can, Richard Dawson, Saint Etienne, Ride, The Unthanks, Songhoy Blues and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.