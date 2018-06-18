The War On Drugs announce London O2 show

Adam Granduciel and co will headline the arena on December 13

Following their appearance at All Points East earlier this month, The War On Drugs have announced that they will headline a show at London’s O2 in December.

Adam Granduciel and his and band will play the venue on Thursday December 13.

Tickets for the show will be on sale here from 10am on Friday (June 22).

