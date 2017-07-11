Van Morrison announces new album Roll With The Punches; shares track “Bring It On Home To Me”

The album is released on September 22

Van Morrison has announced details of his 37th studio album, Roll With The Punches.

The album consists of original compositions alongside songs by the likes of Bo Diddley, Mose Allison, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Lightnin’ Hopkins.

Roll With The Punches was produced by Van Morrison and includes contributions from Chris Farlowe, Georgie Fame and Jeff Beck.

You can hear “Bring It On Home To Me” below.

Van commented: “From a very early age, I connected with the blues. The thing about the blues is you don’t dissect it – you just do it. I’ve never over-analysed what I do; I just do it. Music has to be about just doing it and that’s the way the blues works – it’s an attitude. I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing – people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter & Mose Allison. I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot.”

“The songs on Roll With The Punches – whether I’ve written them or not – they’re performance oriented. Each song is like a story and I’m performing that story. That’s been forgotten over years because people over-analyse things. I was a performer before I started writing songs and I’ve always felt like that’s what I do.”

The tracklising for Roll With The Punches is:

Roll With the Punches (Van Morrison & Don Black)

Transformation (Van Morrison)

I Can Tell (Bo Diddley & Samuel Bernard Smith)

Stormy Monday / Lonely Avenue (Stormy Monday – T-Bone Walker/Lonely Avenue – Doc Pomus)

Goin’ To Chicago (Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing)

Fame (Van Morrison)

Too Much Trouble (Van Morrison)

Bring It On Home To Me (Sam Cooke)

Ordinary People (Van Morrison)

How Far From God (Sister Rosetta Tharpe)

Teardrops From My Eyes (Rudy Toombs)

Automobile Blues (Lightnin’ Hopkins)

Benediction (Mose Allison)

Mean Old World (Little Walter)

Ride On Josephine (Bo Diddley)

Van Morrison plays a previously announced UK tour in the autumn. The dates are:

November 6: Edinburgh Playhouse

November 7: Glasgow Royal Court

November 12: London Eventim Apollo

November 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall

November 15: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

November 20: Cardiff St. David’s Hall

November 21: Bristol Colston Hall

November 24: Torquay Princess Theatre

November 25: Plymouth Pavilions

December 4: Belfast Europa Hotel

December 5: Belfast Europa Hotel

