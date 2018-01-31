Vampire Weekend, St Vincent and Yo La Tengo to headline End Of The Road

Feist, John Cale, Jeff Tweedy, Ezra Furman and Gruff Rhys also on the bill

Vampire Weekend will play their only UK festival date of 2018 at End Of The Road, which takes place this year from August 30 to September 2.

The New York indie outfit, whose new album is imminent, will headline the Wiltshire festival alongside St Vincent, Feist and Yo La Tengo.

Other intriguing names on the bill include John Cale, Jeff Tweedy, Ezra Furman, Gruff Rhys, Ariel Pink, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Julia Holter, Mulatu Astatke, Destroyer and Fat White Family.

You can see all the names announced so far in the video below:

Tickets are available here, priced £195.

