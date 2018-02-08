Unknown Mortal Orchestra announce new album, Sex & Food

It's due April 6

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have announced details of a new album, Sex & Food.

The album was recorded in Seoul, Hanoi, Reykjavik, Mexico City and Auckland and Portland.

You can hear the first single, “American Guilt”, below.

“‘American Guilt’ is an attempt to capture some of the feelings floating around these days,” says UMO’s Ruban Nielson. “In a perverse way I wanted to embrace this abandoned genre of rock music that I keep reading is ‘dead’ and invite people to hear what this living dead genre sounds like in the UMO universe. It was recorded in Hanoi, Vietnam during monsoon season in a studio built for traditional Vietnamese music. Additional recording was done in Mexico City but our sessions were interrupted by one of the devastating earthquakes that occurred there last year. As we slept in the Parque de Mexico, unable to get back to our Air BnB, we heard a man yell ‘Viva la Mexico!’ and I put this in the song out of respect for them.”

UMO play the Roundhouse in London on May 24 2018. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

The tracklisting for the album is:

A God Called Hubris

Major League Chemicals

Ministry of Alienation

Hunnybee

Chronos Feasts on His Children

American Guilt

The Internet Of Love (That Way)

Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays

This Doomsday

How Many Zeros

Not In Love We’re Just High

If You’re Going To Break Yourself

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut

The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock’s 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Joan Baez, Stick In The Wheel, Gary Numan, Jethro Tull and many more and we also look back on the rise of progressive country in 70s’ Austin, Texas. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 classic tracks from the edge of sound, including My Bloody Valentine, Cabaret Voltaire, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band, Flying Saucer Attack and Mogwai.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.