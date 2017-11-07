Uncut’s great lost music venues – we need your help!

Join us as we survey the UK's great lost music venues

Readers!

We’re conducting a survey of lost music venues in the UK and we need your help.

Tell us all about that beloved local hot spot, now long since gone. Who did you see play there? Why do you think we should include it in our survey?

Please share your memories with us by emailing uncut_feedback@timeinc.com.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you.

