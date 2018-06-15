U2 announce 2LP vinyl reissues of Achtung Baby and Zooropa

The Best Of 1980-1990 also coming on July 27

U2’s vinyl reissue campaign continues with the announcement that Achtung Baby, Zooropa and The Best of 1980-1990 will be re-released in two-disc vinyl form on July 27.

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

All albums have been remastered and pressed on 180gsm black vinyl. Artwork is based on the originals, expanded to accommodate the two-disc format.

The tracklistings for the new editions are as follows:

Achtung Baby:

Side 1

Zoo Station

Even Better Than The Real Thing

One

Side 2

Until The End Of The World

Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

So Cruel

Side 3

The Fly

Mysterious Ways

Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around The World

Side 4

Ultra Violet (Light My Way)

Acrobat

Love Is Blindness

Zooropa

Side 1

Zooropa

Baby Face

Numb

Side 2

Lemon

Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

Daddy’s Gonna Pay For Your Crashed Car

Side 3

Some Days Are Better Than Others

The First Time

Dirty Day

The Wanderer

Side 4

Lemon (The Perfecto Mix)

Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)

The Best Of 1980–1990

Side 1

Pride (In The Name Of Love)

New Year’s Day

With Or Without You

Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

Side 2

Sunday Bloody Sunday

Bad

Where The Streets Have No Name

I Will Follow

Side 3

The Unforgettable Fire

Sweetest Thing

Desire

When Love Comes To Town

Side 4

Angel Of Harlem

All I Want Is You

One Tree Hill

October

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.