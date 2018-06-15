U2 announce 2LP vinyl reissues of Achtung Baby and Zooropa

The Best Of 1980-1990 also coming on July 27
U2’s vinyl reissue campaign continues with the announcement that Achtung Baby, Zooropa and The Best of 1980-1990 will be re-released in two-disc vinyl form on July 27.
All albums have been remastered and pressed on 180gsm black vinyl. Artwork is based on the originals, expanded to accommodate the two-disc format.
The tracklistings for the new editions are as follows:
Achtung Baby:
Side 1
Zoo Station
Even Better Than The Real Thing
One
Side 2
Until The End Of The World
Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
So Cruel
Side 3
The Fly
Mysterious Ways
Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around The World
Side 4
Ultra Violet (Light My Way)
Acrobat
Love Is Blindness
Zooropa
Side 1
Zooropa
Baby Face
Numb
Side 2
Lemon
Stay (Faraway, So Close!)
Daddy’s Gonna Pay For Your Crashed Car
Side 3
Some Days Are Better Than Others
The First Time
Dirty Day
The Wanderer
Side 4
Lemon (The Perfecto Mix)
Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)
The Best Of 1980–1990
Side 1
Pride (In The Name Of Love)
New Year’s Day
With Or Without You
Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
Side 2
Sunday Bloody Sunday
Bad
Where The Streets Have No Name
I Will Follow
Side 3
The Unforgettable Fire
Sweetest Thing
Desire
When Love Comes To Town
Side 4
Angel Of Harlem
All I Want Is You
One Tree Hill
October
