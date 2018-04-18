Trojan Records detail 50th anniversary celebrations

They include a massive box set, art book, documentary film and new label

Trojan Records will mark their 50th anniversary this year with a flurry of activity, including the release of a massive box set, a coffee table book, a documentary film, a number of concerts and the launch of a new label.

Released on July 27, the Trojan Records 50th Anniversary Box set is a 4xLP + 6xCD + 2×7″ package featuring over 130 hits and rarities, including several unreleased tracks. The package also contains an album covers book, posters, patch and slipmat. Pre-order the box set here.

It’s accompanied by the publication of The Story of Trojan Records, written by Laurence Cane-Honeysett. The book contains hundreds of photographs, record sleeves, labels and archive material, most of which has remained unseen for decades.

A new film documentary by BMG and Pulse Films, entitled Rudeboy: The Story Of Trojan Records, is expected to make its festival debut this year.

2018 will also see the launch of Trojan Reloaded, a new imprint set to release new music from the Trojan stable for the first time in over 25 years.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with the Rolling Stones on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Françoise Hardy, Eric Burdon, James Taylor, Public Enemy, Eleanor Friedberger and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Courtney Barnett, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Ryley Walker, Beach House, Wand, Simone Felice, Dylan Carson and The Sea And Cake.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.