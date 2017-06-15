Track exclusive! Hear a previously unreleased Cars song, “Shooting For You”

It's taken from the Expanded Edition of the band's 1980 album, Panorama

Cars are re-issuing Expanded Editions of their second and third albums, Candy-O and Panorama.

Both albums are accompanied by rare and unreleased tracks – such as “Shooting For You”, which is among the bonus material featured on Panorama.

The reissues are available on vinyl, CD and as digital downloads from Rhino on July 28; the vinyl versions come in gatefold sleeves with music on three sides and an etching on the fourth. Both albums come with extensive liner notes.

Candy-O can be pre-ordered by clicking here, and Panorama can be pre-ordered by clicking here.

Candy-O tracklisting:

“Let’s Go”

“Since I Held You”

“It’s All I Can Do”

“Double Life”

“Shoo Be Doo”

“Candy-O”

“Night Spots”

“You Can’t Hold On Too Long”

“Lust For Kicks”

“Got A Lot On My Head”

“Dangerous Type”

Bonus Tracks

“Let’s Go” – Roy Thomas Baker Monitor Mix

“Candy-O” – Northern Studios Version

“Nights Spots” – Northern Studios Version

“Lust For Kicks” – Roy Thomas Baker Monitor Mix

“Dangerous Type” – Northern Studios Version

“They Won’t See You” – Northern Studios Version, Previously Unissued

“That’s It” – “Let’s Go” B-side

Panorama tracklisting:

“Panorama”

“Touch and Go”

“Gimme Some Slack”

“Don’t Tell Me No”

“Getting Through”

“Misfit Kid”

“Down Boys”

“You Wear Those Eyes”

“Running Up To You”

“Up and Down”

Bonus Tracks

“Shooting For You” – Previously Unissued

“Be My Baby” – Previously Unissued

“The Edge” – Previously Unissued

“Don’t Go To Pieces” – “Don’t Tell Me No” B-side

