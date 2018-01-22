Tom Waits to reissue first seven albums in March

His 1970s catalogue remastered, from Closing Time to Heartattack And Vine

Tom Waits‘ first seven albums, originally released on Elektra/Asylum from 1973-80, will be remastered and reissued by Anti- in March.

They will be available on streaming platforms from March 9 with CD releases to follow on March 23 and 180g vinyl editions staggered throughout the year.

The full list of albums to be reissued is as follows:

Closing Time (1973)

The Heart Of Saturday Night (1974)

Nighthawks At The Diner (1975)

Small Change (1976)

Foreign Affairs (1977)

Blue Valentine (1978)

Heartattack And Vine (1980)

You can pre-order the CDs and the Closing Time vinyl here.

