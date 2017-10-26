Tom Waits announces vinyl reissues

Newly remastered versions are coming soon

Tom Waits is set to release newly remastered versions of each of his albums in the Anti- catalogue. In addition, the album Real Gone has been fully remixed.

Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan personally oversaw the remastering process for both the vinyl and digital formats of the catalogue.

Waits explains, “This restoration project could arrogantly be compared to restoring a faded tapestry, a painstaking process that requires meticulous attention to each colour faded thread. Spending months on something completed once, many years ago was necessary though cursedly laborious for us.”

The albums will roll out from November 2017 and continue into 2018. All albums will be available on 180 gram vinyl while each of the 3 discs of Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards will be available separately.

November 10 – Bad As Me

November 24 – Real Gone

November 24 – Blood Money

November 24 – Alice

December 1 – Glitter and Doom Live

December 15 – Mule Variations

2018 – Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers and Bastards (released separately)

