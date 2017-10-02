Bob Dylan leads tributes to Tom Petty

Petty has died aged 66

Bob Dylan has led the tributes to Tom Petty, who had died aged 66.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Dylan said: “It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

Petty was found unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Malibu home on Sunday, where he was rushed to UCLA Medical Centre and placed on life support.

Petty’s death was subsequently confirmed by Petty’s long-term manager Tony Dimitriades: “He died peacefully at 20:40 Pacific time (03:40 GMT Tuesday) surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played a final show last Monday [September 25], performing the last of three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl to conclude their 40th anniversary tour.

Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Carole King and more have also paid tribute to Petty on social media.

