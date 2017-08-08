Todd Haynes to direct Velvet Underground documentary

The filmmaker promises “an intensely visual experience”

Todd Haynes is to direct a documentary series about The Velvet Underground.

Speaking to Variety, the filmmaker – whose credits include the Bob Dylan film, I’m Not There – said the project will “rely certainly on [Andy] Warhol films but also a rich culture of experimental film, a vernacular we have lost and we don’t have, [and that] we increasingly get further removed from,” he said.

It will also be “challenging” given there is so little documentation on the group, the director added. So he is looking forward to “the thrill of the research and visual assemblage” and “getting in deep to the resources and material and stock and archival footage and the actual cinema and experimental work.”

Haynes also aims to include interviews of the surviving members of the band as well as figures from the contemporary 1960s arts scene.

The September 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Neil Young on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Mark E Smith, Nick Lowe, Iron & Wine and Sigur Rós, we remember Dennis Wilson and explore the legacy of Elvis Presley. We review Grizzly Bear, Queens Of The Stone Age, Arcade Fire, Brian Eno and The War On Drugs. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Randy Newman, Richard Thompson, Oh Sees, Lal & Mike Waterson, Psychic Temple, FJ McMahon and Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.