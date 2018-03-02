Three intriguing David Bowie releases set for Record Store Day

Includes previously unreleased 1978 live album Welcome To The Blackout

Record Store Day (April 21) will see the release of three new David Bowie vinyls featuring rare and unreleased material.

Welcome To The Blackout (Live London ’78) is a 3xLP live set from Bowie‘s Isolar II tour, recorded at Earls Court, London on June 30 and July 1 1978 by Tony Visconti. It was mixed by Bowie and David Richards at Mountain Studios, Montreux, in January 1979 but never officially released.

“Let’s Dance (Full-Length Demo)” is a 45rpm 12″ featuring the full version of the “Let’s Dance” demo that was digitally released earlier this year. It’s backed with a live version of the song recorded in Vancouver on September 12 1983 that was only previously released on a rare Australian single.

Bowie Now is the first commercial release of a rare 1977 US-only promotional album featuring tracks from Low and “Heroes” (remastered here by Tony Visconti). It comes on white vinyl and features a newly designed inner sleeve with rarely seen black and white images taken in Berlin during 1977.

The full tracklisting for the releases is as follows:

WELCOME TO THE BLACKOUT (LIVE LONDON ’78)

Side 1

1. Warszawa

2. “Heroes”

3. What In The World

Side 2

1. Be My Wife

2. The Jean Genie

3. Blackout

4. Sense Of Doubt

Side 3

1. Speed Of Life

2. Sound And Vision

3. Breaking Glass

4. Fame

5. Beauty And The Beast

Side 4

1. Five Years

2. Soul Love

3. Star

4. Hang On To Yourself

5. Ziggy Stardust

6. Suffragette City

Side 5

1. Art Decade

2. Alabama Song

3. Station To Station

Side 6

1. TVC 15

2. Stay

3. Rebel Rebel

LET’S DANCE (FULL-LENGTH DEMO)

Side A

Let’s Dance (Full-length demo) (7.34)

Side B

Let’s Dance (Live) (4.34)

BOWIE NOW

Side 1

1. V-2 Schneider

2. Always Crashing In The Same Car

3. Sons Of The Silent Age

4. Breaking Glass

5. Neuköln

Side 2

1. Speed Of Life

2. Joe The Lion

3. What In The World

4. Blackout

5. Weeping Wall

6. The Secret Life Of Arabia

