Thom Yorke to score Suspiria remake

It's his first film soundtrack

Thom Yorke will score a feature film for the first time, providing the soundtrack for a forthcoming remake of 1977’s Suspiria.

The remake is being directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, I Am Love) and will star Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Variety reports that Yorke will provide the score for Suspiria, which has finished filming and is currently in post-production. No release date has yet been announced.

In a statement, Guadgnino said, “Thom’s art transcends the contemporary. To have the privilege of his music and sound for Suspiria is a dream come true. The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our Suspiria will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers. Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.”

