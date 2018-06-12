This month in Uncut

Prince, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and more

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

Prince, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever all feature in the new issue of Uncut, dated August 2018 and out on June 14.

The Purple One is on the cover, and inside, his closest collaborators and confidants explain how he made his greatest albums – from the storied run of ’80s classics, through the troubled ’90s testimonials up to his often-neglected later releases. “We were in the full throes of constant creativity,” one insider tells us.

We also preview the upcoming archival album, Piano & A Microphone 1983, set to be released in September.

With a new solo compilation and tour, a recharged Graham Nash talks to Rob Hughes about breakfasting with Neil Young, a recent visit to Joni Mitchell and the mythic dynamic of his former bandmates in CSNY: “I don’t think we needed friction,” he says. “It was just there…”

Cowboy Junkies welcome us to Toronto as they reflect on their career so far, and their splendid new LP, All That Reckoning – “There’ve been times when we were done with the industry,” they tell us, “or done with this style of doing things, or done with a manager – but never done with outselves.”

Uncut goes on the road with Melbourne’s Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, literate indie-rockers taking Europe by storm. Up for discussion: remote iron-ore mines, overpriced coffee bars and the mysteries of the songwriting process: “It’s like The Simpsons!”

Elsewhere, Teenage Fanclub take us through their fruitful career, album by album, while Jennifer Warnes reveals how she recorded her cover of Leonard Cohen‘s “Famous Blue Raincoat”.

As a lost 1963 album by John Coltrane nears release, the survivors of Trane’s great journey tell all: “No-one could keep up with him,” we learn.

Wilko Johnson outlines the records that shaped his life and work, from Bob Dylan to John Lee Hooker, while Dave Brock answers your questions on Hawkwind and the dangers of overindulgence: “Don’t take acid constantly. You’ll go nutty…”

We feature astonishing new photos of Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd and Cream playing a tulip shed in Lincolnshire; David Sylvian recalls his fruitful team-up with Can‘s Holger Czukay; and we talk to Run DMC and Sons Of Kemet.

Our extensive reviews section features new releases from Luluc, Ray Davies, Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Buddy Guy and more, and archival treats from Buffalo Springfield, Judee Sill, The Flaming Lips, Ornette Coleman and Grateful Dead. We also review All Points East festival, books on the likes of Jeff Buckley, and films and DVDs including Yellow Submarine, The Passenger and Fess Up.

Our free CD, Sounds Of The Times, includes 15 tracks of the best new music, including songs by Ty Segall & White Fence, Dirty Projectors, Olivia Chaney, Israel Nash, Ray Davies, Jim James, Dawes and more.

The new Uncut, dated August 2018, is out on June 14.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.