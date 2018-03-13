This month in Uncut

Johnny Marr, John Fogerty, Shirley Collins, Dan Auerbach and more

Johnny Marr, John Fogerty, Shirley Collins and Dan Auerbach feature in the new issue of Uncut, dated May 2018 and out on March 15.

Marr is on the cover, and inside the guitarist and collaborator extraordinaire discusses his tremendous new solo album, his vision for an alternative society and his former bandmates in The Smiths and elsewhere.

“This new LP,” he says, “is my favourite of all the records I’ve made. Ever, ever, ever!”

John Fogerty, the architect of Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s classic Southern rock, discusses his solo career, his latest reissues and his perseverance through troubled times. “I had to work my way through the woods,” he explains.

Uncut heads to the picturesque home of Shirley Collins, the doyenne of English folk, to hear the singer’s take on the finest albums of her career; from 1959’s Sweet England to 2016’s Lodestar, Collins tells her tale, including encounters with Jimi Hendrix, Davy Graham and various Fairport Convention musicians along the way.

As The Black Keys‘ mastermind, Dan Auerbach, and his Easy Eye Sound crew hit the road, we join them to ask the producer what’s next for his old band. “Anything seems possible,” Auerbach says. “I hope it always will.”

Uncut also heads to Madrid to catch up with Unknown Mortal Orchestra‘s Ruban Nielson – up for discussion are his excellent new album, Sex & Food, surviving Mexican earthquakes and Vietnamese police raids, and his favourite art. “I’m obsessed with putting myself in difficult situations,” he explains.

Elsewhere, Martha Reeves and assorted eyewitnesses take us through the creation of “Dancing In The Street”, Martha & The Vandellas‘ goodtime hit from summer 1964. “My reputation was one or two takes,” Reeves says. “I could nail a song, especially if I made it my own.”

John Prine, one of the great survivors of country music, invites Uncut for a hearty lunch in Nashville. On the menu: Phil Spector, homemade cocktails and Roman deities. “I know less now than I did 45 years ago,” he explains.

Viv Albertine outlines her favourite albums, while in this month’s An Audience With… piece, Spinal Tap legend Derek Smalls answers your questions on his new solo album, Donald Fagen, “Big Bottom” and airport security. “I haven’t bought a courgette in years,” he admits.

In our extensive reviews section, we take on new albums by Laura Veirs, Jack White, Mouse On Mars, Trembling Bells and more, and archival releases from Led Zeppelin, Julian Cope, The Who, Tom Waits, Love and others. In our Films and DVD & Blu-ray sections, we review Isle Of Dogs, Unsane and Josh Homme & Iggy Pop‘s American Valhalla, while Books covers yacht rock and The Slits.

Our front section, Instant Karma, features Pink Floyd, record stores, Khruangbin and holograms, while we catch Kendrick Lamar and Wild Beasts live.

This month’s free CD, There Is A Light, compiles some of the month’s best music, including tracks from Josh T Pearson, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Drinks, Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Cath & Phil Tyler, Wye Oak, Mouse On Mars & Swamp Dogg and A Place To Bury Strangers.

The new issue of Uncut is out on March 15.

