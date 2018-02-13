This month in Uncut

Joni Mitchell, Mark E Smith, The Breeders, Josh T Pearson and more

Joni Mitchell, The Breeders, Josh T Pearson and a tribute to Mark E Smith all feature in the new issue of Uncut, dated April 2018 and in shops from February 15.

Joni is on the cover, and inside, 50 years after the release of her debut album, Uncut tells the full story of the singer, songwriter and guitarist’s remarkable rise to fame – from the Newport Folk Festival, via New York clubs to the hillside cottages of Laurel Canyon. “She was stunningly good, right off the bat,” says David Crosby.

After his death last month, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith, the utterly uncompromising, visionary leader of The Fall. Close collaborators and those who knew him also remember Smith – including Julian Cope, who explains: “He had very shamanistic qualities, a particular ability to draw the best from people.”

As The Breeders‘ ‘classic’ Last Splash lineup return with a new album, All Nerve, we talk to Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson about their music, long estrangements and the troubled times at the heart of the band. “I don’t know how other people do it,” says Kim, discussing her difficult process of making music.

Elsewhere, Uncut heads to Austin, Texas, to discover what Josh T Pearson has been up to in the run-up to his new album. There, we discover religious epiphanies, LSD love stories and warnings on the perils of AI. “I don’t want to seem like some crazy person,” he says. “God forbid.”

Uncut also visits FAME Studios to find a community in mourning, after the death of legendary producer Rick Hall. “He made you tough,” says David Hood. “He made you good…”

Meanwhile, Chris Robinson answers your questions, Spirit take us through the creation of “Fresh Garbage”, The Decemberists discuss their finest albums and Tracey Thorn reveals her life in music.

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new releases from Yo La Tengo, Jonathan Wilson, Joan Baez, David Byrne, Creep Show and more, and archival treats from Jimi Hendrix, Phil Everly and Miles Davis & John Coltrane. Our Films & DVD section features Lady Bird and The Doors live, while in Books we take on tomes about Astral Weeks and prog rock.

Brett Anderson, Derek Taylor, Shane MacGowan and Lucy Dacus all feature in our front section.

Our free CD this month, Turn Me On I’m A Radio, includes 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, The Men, Nap Eyes, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux.

The new issue of Uncut is out now.

