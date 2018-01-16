This month in Uncut

My Bloody Valentine, Joan Baez, Roxy Music and our free noise CD

My Bloody Valentine, Joan Baez, Roxy Music and the heroes of outlaw country are all featured in the next issue of Uncut, dated March 2018 and out on January 18.

Kevin Shields and his bandmates are on the cover, and inside they talk to Michael Bonner about Loveless, hypnagogic states and chinchillas. “It was like the Partridge Family on acid!” says Bilinda Butcher.

Alongside this is our stellar free CD, Sonic Truth, a celebration of all things noisy and extreme, featuring tracks from My Bloody Valentine, Yoko Ono, Neu!, The Fall, King Crimson, Jonny Greenwood, Sunn O))) and more – plus an expansive list of our Top 50 Noise Albums, from Lou Reed and Napalm Death to Ty Segall.

Ahead of the release of a new album and final full tour, Joan Baez discusses her future plans, as well as times with The Beatles, Martin Luther King and Bob Dylan. “I’m looking at 80,” she says. “What does that mean for my decisions?”

Elsewhere, we review Roxy Music‘s reissued, expanded debut album in full, with a substantial Q&A from Phil Manzanera: “We became fuel-injected after the album – on an upward trajectory,” the guitarist explains. “And we were very keen to try and improve. Everyone would say we were amateurs, but we were inspired amateurs.”

We also meet Stick In The Wheel – not exactly your average folk group, we hear how they (and fellow pioneers Lankum) are pushing the boundaries of folk and dealing with some harsh issues along the way.

Uncut also examines outlaw country, and recounts how the counterculture came to town when Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and their progressive peers took Austin, Texas, by storm.

Meanwhile, Jethro Tull take us through the creation of their early classic “A Song For Jeffrey”, Clive Langer and Alan Winstanley discuss their finest production work, from Madness and Lloyd Cole to Elvis Costello and Morrissey, and Deer Tick‘s John J McCauley reveals the albums that have shaped his life.

In our front section, we talk to the Dead Boys, Jen Cloher, I’m With Her and The Monochrome Set, and take a look into Swinging London, while Gary Numan answers your questions in this month’s An Audience With….

In our massive reviews section, we tackle new albums from Ty Segall, Field Music, Joan As Police Woman, Hookworms and Brigid Mae Power, and reissues from Felt, Ringo Starr, Atomic Rooster and more. Scott Walker features on our books page, while our films section includes Phantom Thread and Dark River; live, we catch Robert Plant and Tricky.

The new issue of Uncut is out on January 18.