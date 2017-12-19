This month in Uncut

Including lost venues, Keith Richards, Buffalo Springfield and 2018's LP preview

The new issue of Uncut, dated February 2018, is out on December 21, and features Britain’s great lost venues, Keith Richards, Buffalo Springfield and our 2018 albums preview.

Our lost venues feature is on the cover, and inside, Ray Davies, Bryan Ferry, Pete Townshend and more recall 50 beloved hotspots large and small – from The Silver Thread Hotel in Paisley to Cornwall’s Folk Cottage.

“I feel for new bands,” explains Davies. “There’s nowhere for them to learn their trade. The 100 Club is the last of that type of venue left. There aren’t many places where a musician is allowed to be bad; they have to be programmed and efficient.”

In a new interview, Keith Richards looks back at The Rolling Stones‘ ’60s BBC sessions and forward to the group’s next tour and plans for 2018 – “I think there’s a tour in the works,” he tells Uncut. “I miss the old joint.”

Richie Furay tells the story of Buffalo Springfield, a band of five exceptional talents – Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Bruce Palmer, Dewey Martin and Furay. “We thought we had no competition but The Beatles,” he explains. “We had the songs, we had the singers, we had the talent. We just didn’t have someone to help hold us together.”

In our 2018 albums preview, Paul Weller, Father John Misty, Kim Deal, My Bloody Valentine, Josh Pearson and many more discuss their upcoming releases for the year ahead. “I’ve been getting a little bit more reflective,” says Weller. “But not for too long.”

Also in the new issue, Michael McDonald answers your questions, The Sweet recall the making of 1973’s “Block Buster!” and Jim White looks back on his work with Dirty Three, Cat Power, Smog, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and Xylouris White.

This Is The Kit‘s Kate Stables lets us in on the records that have shaped her life, while we pay tribute to Malcolm Young and hear from the Fabs’ barber Leslie Cavendish, and Boubacar Traoré, in our front section.

In our extensive reviews section, we take a look at new releases from Neil Young, HC McEntire, No Age, First Aid Kit, Tune-Yards and more, and archival offerings from Richard Hell & The Voidoids, Roy Harper, Willie Nelson, The Durutti Column and Stack Waddy. Live, we catch The Hold Steady and Rhiannon Giddens, while in books we take on Liner Notes by Loudon Wainwright III, and Clinton Heylin on Bob Dylan‘s gospel years; in films, we review the life stories of Eric Clapton and Suggs, and DVD & Blu-ray goodies including Twin Peaks and a Hansa Studios doc.

Our free CD, The New Year Starts Here!, features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including cuts by HC McEntire, No Age, Roy Harper, Xylouris White, Calexico, Lankum, Stick In The Wheel and Tyler Childers.

