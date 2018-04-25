Teenage Fanclub announce vinyl reissues and special autumn shows

Five albums from Badwagonesque to Howdy! revisited live and on record
Teenage Fanclub have revealed details of vinyl reissues of five of their classic Creation albums: Bandwagonesque, Thirteen, Grand Prix, Songs From Northern Britain and Howdy!
Released on August 10, the albums have been remastered from the original tapes at Abbey Road and pressed on to 180g vinyl. Each album will come with a two-track 7″ featuring contemporaneous B-sides or rarities.
Teenage Fanclub have also announced a series of mini-residencies in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London where they will be playing songs from different eras on each night: songs from 91-93 on night one, from 94-97 on night two and from 98-00 on night three. The full list of dates is as follows:
Oct 28 / 29 / 30 – Glasgow, ABC
Nov 05 / 06 / 07 – Manchester, Academy 3
Nov 09 / 10 / 11 – Birmingham, Institute
Nov 13 / 14 / 15 – London, Electric Ballroom
Tickets go on sale here at 9am on Friday (April 27). A limited number of season tickets for entry to all three gigs will be available in each city.
The tracklistings for the vinyl reissues are as follows:
BANDWAGONESQUE
1. The Concept
2. Satan
3. December
4. What You Do To Me
5. I Don’t Know
6. Star Sign
7. Metal Baby
8. Pet Rock
9. Sidewinder
10. Alcoholiday
11. Guiding Star
12. Is This Music?
Bonus 7”
1. Heavy Metal 6 – taken from ‘The King’
2. Long Hair – b-side from ‘The Concept’
THIRTEEN
1. Hang On
2. The Cabbage
3. Radio
4. Norman 3
5. Song To The Cynic
6. 120 Mins
7. Escher
8. Commercial Alternative
9. Fear Of Flying
10. Tears Are Cool
11. Ret Liv Dead
12. Get Funky
13. Gene Clark
Bonus 7”
1. Country Song – previously unreleased
2. Eyes Wide Open – from ‘One In Four’ compilation, first time on vinyl.
GRAND PRIX
1. About You
2. Sparky’s Dream
3. Mellow Doubt
4. Don’t Look Back
5. Verisimilitude
6. Neil Jung
7. Tears
8. Discolite
9. Say No
10. Going Places
11. I’ll Make It Clear
12. I Gotta Know
13. Hardcore / Ballad
Bonus 7”
1. Every Step Is A Way Through – ‘Neil Jung’ b-side, first time on vinyl
2. Some People Try To Fuck With You – ‘Mellow Doubt’ b-side
SONGS FROM NORTHERN BRITAIN
1. Start Again
2. Ain’t That Enough
3. Can’t Feel My Soul
4. I Don’t Want Control Of You
5. Planets
6. It’s A Bad World
7. Take The Long Way Round
8. Winter
9. I Don’t Care
10. Mount Everest
11. Your Love Is The Place Where I Come From
12. Speed Of Light
Bonus 7”
1. Middle Of The Road – ‘I Don’t Want Control Of You’ b-side, first time on vinyl
2. Broken – ‘Ain’t That Enough’ b-side, first time on vinyl
HOWDY!
1. I Need Direction
2. I Can’t Find My Way Home
3. Accidental Life
4. Near You
5. Happiness
6. Dumb Dumb Dumb
7. The Town And The City
8. The Sun Shines From You
9. Straight And Narrow
10. Cul De Sac
11. My Uptight Life
12. If I Never See You Again
Bonus 7”
1. Thaw Me – ‘Dumb Dumb Dumb’ b-side, first time on vinyl
2. One Thousand Lights – ‘Dumb Dumb Dumb’ b-side, first time on vinyl
