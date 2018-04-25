Teenage Fanclub announce vinyl reissues and special autumn shows

Five albums from Badwagonesque to Howdy! revisited live and on record

Teenage Fanclub have revealed details of vinyl reissues of five of their classic Creation albums: Bandwagonesque, Thirteen, Grand Prix, Songs From Northern Britain and Howdy!

Released on August 10, the albums have been remastered from the original tapes at Abbey Road and pressed on to 180g vinyl. Each album will come with a two-track 7″ featuring contemporaneous B-sides or rarities.

Teenage Fanclub have also announced a series of mini-residencies in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London where they will be playing songs from different eras on each night: songs from 91-93 on night one, from 94-97 on night two and from 98-00 on night three. The full list of dates is as follows:

Oct 28 / 29 / 30 – Glasgow, ABC

Nov 05 / 06 / 07 – Manchester, Academy 3

Nov 09 / 10 / 11 – Birmingham, Institute

Nov 13 / 14 / 15 – London, Electric Ballroom

Tickets go on sale here at 9am on Friday (April 27). A limited number of season tickets for entry to all three gigs will be available in each city.

The tracklistings for the vinyl reissues are as follows:

BANDWAGONESQUE

1. The Concept

2. Satan

3. December

4. What You Do To Me

5. I Don’t Know

6. Star Sign

7. Metal Baby

8. Pet Rock

9. Sidewinder

10. Alcoholiday

11. Guiding Star

12. Is This Music?

Bonus 7”

1. Heavy Metal 6 – taken from ‘The King’

2. Long Hair – b-side from ‘The Concept’

THIRTEEN

1. Hang On

2. The Cabbage

3. Radio

4. Norman 3

5. Song To The Cynic

6. 120 Mins

7. Escher

8. Commercial Alternative

9. Fear Of Flying

10. Tears Are Cool

11. Ret Liv Dead

12. Get Funky

13. Gene Clark

Bonus 7”

1. Country Song – previously unreleased

2. Eyes Wide Open – from ‘One In Four’ compilation, first time on vinyl.

GRAND PRIX

1. About You

2. Sparky’s Dream

3. Mellow Doubt

4. Don’t Look Back

5. Verisimilitude

6. Neil Jung

7. Tears

8. Discolite

9. Say No

10. Going Places

11. I’ll Make It Clear

12. I Gotta Know

13. Hardcore / Ballad

Bonus 7”

1. Every Step Is A Way Through – ‘Neil Jung’ b-side, first time on vinyl

2. Some People Try To Fuck With You – ‘Mellow Doubt’ b-side

SONGS FROM NORTHERN BRITAIN

1. Start Again

2. Ain’t That Enough

3. Can’t Feel My Soul

4. I Don’t Want Control Of You

5. Planets

6. It’s A Bad World

7. Take The Long Way Round

8. Winter

9. I Don’t Care

10. Mount Everest

11. Your Love Is The Place Where I Come From

12. Speed Of Light

Bonus 7”

1. Middle Of The Road – ‘I Don’t Want Control Of You’ b-side, first time on vinyl

2. Broken – ‘Ain’t That Enough’ b-side, first time on vinyl

HOWDY!

1. I Need Direction

2. I Can’t Find My Way Home

3. Accidental Life

4. Near You

5. Happiness

6. Dumb Dumb Dumb

7. The Town And The City

8. The Sun Shines From You

9. Straight And Narrow

10. Cul De Sac

11. My Uptight Life

12. If I Never See You Again

Bonus 7”

1. Thaw Me – ‘Dumb Dumb Dumb’ b-side, first time on vinyl

2. One Thousand Lights – ‘Dumb Dumb Dumb’ b-side, first time on vinyl

