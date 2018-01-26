Suede’s self-titled debut to be reissued as a deluxe 4xCD set

25th anniversary 'Silver Edition' will contain unreleased material

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release on March 30, Suede will reissue their momentous debut album as a deluxe 4xCD + DVD ‘Silver Edition’ bookset.

The original album now comes accompanied by B-sides, demos, radio sessions and live tracks, plus a DVD featuring TV appearances and a track-by-track dissection of the album with Brett Anderson and Bernard Butler. The package also features handwritten lyric drafts and unseen photos.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

CD 1: SUEDE

1. So Young

2. Animal Nitrate

3. She’s Not Dead

4. Moving

5. Pantomime Horse

6. The Drowners

7. Sleeping Pills

8. Breakdown

9. Metal Mickey

10. Animal Lover

11. The Next Life

CD 2: THE B-SIDES

1. My Insatiable One

2. To The Birds

3. He’s Dead

4. Where The Pigs Don’t Fly

5. Painted People

6. The Big Time

7. High Rising

8. Dolly

9. My Insatiable One [piano version]

10. Brass In Pocket

CD 3: DEMOS, MONITOR MIXES, BBC RADIO 1 SESSION

ROCKING HORSE DEMOS, October 1991

1. The Drowners

2. He’s Dead

3. Moving

4. To The Birds

ISLAND DEMOS, January 1992

5. Metal Mickey

6. Pantomime Horse

7. High Wire (My Insatiable One)*

8. The Drowners*

9. To The Birds*

EAST WEST DEMO, March 1992

10. Sleeping Pills

SINGLE MONITOR MIXES, March 1992

11. The Drowners*

12. To The Birds*

13. My Insatiable One*

BBC RADIO 1, MARK GOODIER SHOW, April 1992

14. Metal Mickey*

15. The Drowners*

16. Sleeping Pills*

17. Moving*

BONUS TRACKS

18. Diesel [instrumental] [studio outtake]

19. Stars On 45 [rehearsal room recording]

20. Sleeping Pills [strings]

CD 4: LIVE AT THE LEADMILL, February 1993 (first time on CD)

1. Metal Mickey

2. Moving

3. My Insatiable One

4. Animal Nitrate

5. Pantomime Horse

6. The Drowners

7. Painted People

8. So Young

9. Animal Lover

10. Sleeping Pills

11. To The Birds

DVD

BBC TV APPEARANCES

THE LATE SHOW [7.5.92]

1. The Drowners*

TOP OF THE POPS [24.9.92 & 27.5.93]

2. Metal Mickey*

3. So Young*

LATER WITH JOOLS HOLLAND [4.6.93]

4. So Young*

5. The Next Life / Brett in conversation with Jools*

6. My Insatiable One*

BONUS DVD FEATURE

Brett Anderson and Bernard Butler discuss Suede, track-by-track, with Pete Paphides*

*previously unreleased

You can pre-order the Suede ‘Silver Edition’ bookset here.

The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock’s 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Joan Baez, Stick In The Wheel, Gary Numan, Jethro Tull and many more and we also look back on the rise of progressive country in 70s’ Austin, Texas. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 classic tracks from the edge of sound, including My Bloody Valentine, Cabaret Voltaire, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band, Flying Saucer Attack and Mogwai.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.