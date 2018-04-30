Suede announce eighth studio album, The Blue Hour

The 14-track LP is due out on September 21

Suede have announced that their eighth studio album, entitled The Blue Hour, will be released on September 21. Watch a trailer below:

Produced and mixed by Alan Moulder, it features the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, with string arrangements by the band’s Neil Codling and film composer Craig Armstrong.

According to the press release, The Blue Hour completes a triptych that began with 2013’s Bloodsports. Like 2016’s Night Sports, it was written as a continuous piece, although there are fourteen distinct songs on the record. The record is also complemented by some of the subject matter of Brett Anderson’s recent memoir Coal Black Mornings.

The tracklisting for The Blue Hour is as follows:

As One

Wastelands

Mistress

Beyond The Outskirts

Chalk Circles

Cold Hands

Life Is Golden

Roadkill

Tides

Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You

Dead Bird

All The Wild Places

The Invisibles

Flytipping

