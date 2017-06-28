The Style Council albums to be reissued on limited edition coloured vinyl

Throughout July to September

The Style Council‘s six studio albums will be re-released by UMC on limited edition different coloured heavyweight vinyl.

Introducing… and Café Bleu kick of the reissue programme in July. You can see the full release schedule below.

The reissues have been remastered at Abbey Road and each album will also come with digital download codes.

July 14:

Introducing… (magenta coloured vinyl)

Café Bleu (blue coloured vinyl)

August 18:

Our Favourite Shop (lilac coloured vinyl)

The Cost Of Loving (orange coloured vinyl)

September 15:

Confessions Of A Pop Group (white coloured vinyl)

Modernism: A New Decade (yellow coloured vinyl)

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.