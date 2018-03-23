Stream Tom Waits’ personal ‘best of’ playlist

76-song selection marks the re-release of his 1970s albums

Tom Waits’ 1970s Elektra Asylum albums, from Closing Time to Heartattack And Vine, are being re-released today.

To coincide, Waits has curated a 76-song, career-spanning playlist of his own material which you can stream below:

The re-released albums are available digitally now, or you can buy them on CD from Tom Waits’ official store. Closing Time is also available on vinyl now; vinyl editions of the other albums will be available to pre-order from tomorrow (March 24), 1000 of which will be pressed on moss-green vinyl.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with John Fogerty, Dan Auerbach, Shirley Collins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, John Prine and many more. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Wye Oak, Cath & Phil Taylor, Mouse On Mars, Josh T. Pearson, A Place To Bury Strangers and Drinks.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.