Stick In The Wheel share new song, “Follow Them True”

New album comes in January, 2018

Stick In The Wheel have shared the title song from their forthcoming album, Follow Them True.

The East London five-piece release Follow Them True, their second album, on January 26.

The band play London’s Rough Trade East on December 21 and follow the album’s release with a full tour running through February to April.

Stick In The Wheel play:

December 21 – London @ Rough Trade East

January 20 – Glasgow @ Celtic Connections: Oran Mor

February 2 – Doncaster @ Roots

February 3 – Kendal @ Brewery Arts Centre

February 8 – London @ Borderline

February 9 – Basingstoke @ The Forge: The Anvil

February 10 – Widcombe Bath @ Wharf Room

March 2 – Edinburgh

March 3 – Sheffield @ Greystones

March 4 – Liverpool @ Philharmonic Hall

March 10 – Bury @ The Met

March 11 – Halifax @ Square Chapel

March 29 – Colchester @ Colchester Arts Centre

April 6 – Sevenoaks @ St Ediths Hall

April 7 – Aldershot @ West End Centre

