Steven Van Zandt announces first major UK tour for over 25 years

He kicks off the tour at London's Roundhouse on November 4

Steve Van Zandt has announced details of his first major UK tour for 25 years.

The seven-date Soulfire Tour, with his band Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul, begins at London’s Roundhouse on November 4.

The tour follows a handful of European dates last month which included only one UK show in Manchester.

The tour will see Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul celebrate the release of his first album in 15 years, entitled Soulfire.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 14 July and are available at aegpresents.co.uk.

The tour dates are:

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 4: LONDON ROUNDHOUSE

MONDAY NOVEMBER 6: BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 8: LEEDS O2 ACADEMY

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 10: BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 12: GLASGOW O2 ACADEMY

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 14: LIVERPOOL O2 ACADEMY

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 16: NEWCASTLE O2 ACADEMY

