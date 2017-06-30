Steve Winwood announces Greatest Hits Live

23-tracks on sale in September
Steve Winwood has announced details of his first ever live collection, Greatest Hits Live.
The 23-track set is released on September 1 by Wincraft Records on 2CD or 4LP.
“I’m excited about the release because I have recorded every show for many years and so it evoked many memories of the performances,” says Winwood. “I suppose it is sort of a tribute to the band members and crew I’ve been fortunate to have with me on the road. The songs were chosen for being the ones most recognised throughout my career and so I hope the record will be a souvenir that brings to mind happy memories of a good time experienced at one of my shows.”
The album includes material drawn from the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, Blind Faith as well as Winwood’s solo career.
Greatest Hits Live – full tracklist:
CD1
I’m A Man
Them Changes
Fly
Can’t Find My Way Home
Had To Cry Today
Low Spark of High Heeled Boys
Empty Pages
Back In The High Life Again
Higher Love
Dear Mr Fantasy
Gimme Some Lovin’
CD2
Rainmaker
Pearly Queen
Glad
Why Can’t We Live Together
40,000 Headmen
Walking In The Wind
Medicated Goo
John Barleycorn
While You See A Chance
Arc Of A Diver
Freedom Overspill
Roll With It
