Steve Winwood announces Greatest Hits Live

23-tracks on sale in September

Steve Winwood has announced details of his first ever live collection, Greatest Hits Live.

The 23-track set is released on September 1 by Wincraft Records on 2CD or 4LP.

“I’m excited about the release because I have recorded every show for many years and so it evoked many memories of the performances,” says Winwood. “I suppose it is sort of a tribute to the band members and crew I’ve been fortunate to have with me on the road. The songs were chosen for being the ones most recognised throughout my career and so I hope the record will be a souvenir that brings to mind happy memories of a good time experienced at one of my shows.”

The album includes material drawn from the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, Blind Faith as well as Winwood’s solo career.

Greatest Hits Live – full tracklist:

CD1

I’m A Man

Them Changes

Fly

Can’t Find My Way Home

Had To Cry Today

Low Spark of High Heeled Boys

Empty Pages

Back In The High Life Again

Higher Love

Dear Mr Fantasy

Gimme Some Lovin’

CD2

Rainmaker

Pearly Queen

Glad

Why Can’t We Live Together

40,000 Headmen

Walking In The Wind

Medicated Goo

John Barleycorn

While You See A Chance

Arc Of A Diver

Freedom Overspill

Roll With It

