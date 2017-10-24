Stephen Stills and Judy Collins’ Everybody Knows to get a UK release

Their collaborative album includes Dylan and Cohen covers

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins collaborative album, Everybody Knows, has been given a UK release date.

The album has already been available in the States but is now due on March 2, 2018 through Sony Music in the UK.

Everybody Knows includes covers of Bob Dylan’s “Girl From The North Country”, Leonard Cohen‘s “Everybody Knows” and Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care” alongside a new version of Buffalo Springfield’s “Questions”.

The tracklisting for the album is:

Handle With Care

So Begins The Task

River Of Gold

Judy

Everybody Knows

Houses

Reason To Believe

Girl From The North Country

Who Knows Where The Time Goes

Questions

