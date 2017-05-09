Steely Dan announce first UK show for almost 10 years

They're on the bill for this year's BluesFest

Steely Dan have announced details of their first UK show for nine years.

They will appear at this year’s BluesFest, at The O2 in London on October 29 on a bill that also includes The Doobie Brothers.

Steely Dan last played the UK in 2009, on the Left Bank Holiday tour.

BluesFest Director Leo Green, said, “It’s a real coup for BluesFest to be presenting Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers at this year’s festival – they rarely perform in the UK and are two bands who have influenced so many artists from across the musical spectrum. This will be Steely Dan’s first UK show since 2009 and, on an incredible double bill that also includes The Doobie Brothers, we’re hoping that fans of quality music will be as excited about this first announcement as we are.”

BlueFest will take place this year on Friday October 27 – Sunday October 29.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 12 at 10am. The O2 pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 10 at 10am and the Live Nation pre-sale begins at 10am on Thursday May 11. Tickets are available by clicking here.

