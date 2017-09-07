St Vincent unveils new album, MASSEDUCTION

She shares new track, "Los Ageless"

St Vincent has shared her brand new single “Los Ageless” as well as announcing new upcoming new album MASSEDUCTION.

Following on from “New York“, this is the second track to be lifted from upcoming sixth album, MASSEDUCTION.

Due for release on October 13, the record was co-produced by St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff at Electric Lady Studios in New York, with additional recording at Rough Consumer Studio in Brooklyn and Compound Fracture in Los Angeles.

The album features special guests Sufjan Stevens’ collaborator Thomas Bartlett on piano, Kamasi Washington on saxophone and Jenny Lewis on vocals.

The tracklist for MASSEDUCTION is:

Hang On Me

Pills

Masseduction

Sugarboy

Los Ageless

Happy Birthday, Johnny

Savior

New York

Fear The Future

Young Lover

Dancing with a Ghost

Slow Disco

Smoking Section

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.