The Smiths announce The Queen Is Dead deluxe reissue

Remastered and expanded to include demos, b-sides, alternative versions and a live album

The Smiths‘ 1986 album The Queen Is Dead is to be released in a remastered and expanded version on October 20 by Warner Bros.

It follows two recent limited edition vinyl singles sourced from the archives: a demo mix of “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” which was released for Record Store Day and “The Queen Is Dead” in June.

The Queen Is Dead will be released on digital and streaming formats as well as the following physical formats – all of which feature the 2017 master of the original album:

Deluxe 3CD / 1 DVD box set – featuring the 2017 master of the album; additional recordings featuring demos, b-sides and alternative versions; the Live In Boston album recorded at the Great Woods Center For The Performing Arts on August 5, 1986; and a DVD featuring the 2017 master of album in 96kHz / 24-bit PCM stereo and The Queen Is Dead – A Film By Derek Jarman.

2CD version – featuring the 2017 master and additional recordings.

5LP box – featuring the 2017 master of the album, additional recordings and the Live In Boston recording.

“You cannot continue to record and simply hope that your audience will approve, or that average critics will approve, or that radio will approve,” says Morrissey. “You progress only when you wonder if an abnormally scientific genius would approve – and this is the leap The Smiths took with The Queen Is Dead.”

Johnny Marr adds, “The Queen Is Dead was epic to make and epic to live.”

CD1 – Original album: 2017 master

‘The Queen Is Dead’

‘Frankly, Mr. Shankly’

‘I Know It’s Over’

‘Never Had No One Ever’

‘Cemetry Gates’

‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’

‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’

‘Vicar In A Tutu’

‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’

‘Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others’

CD2 – Additional recordings

‘The Queen Is Dead’ (full version)

‘Frankly, Mr. Shankly’ (demo)

‘I Know It’s Over’ (demo)

‘Never Had No One Ever’ (demo)

‘Cemetry Gates’ (demo)

‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’ (demo)

‘Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others’ (demo)

‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’ (demo mix)

‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ (take 1)

‘Rubber Ring’ (b-side)

‘Asleep’ (b-side)

‘Money Changes Everything’ (b-side)

‘Unloveable’ (b-side)

Tracks 1-7 and 9 are previously unreleased.

Track 8 was released on 7” for Record Store Day.

Tracks 10 and 11 are 2017 masters of b-sides from ‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’.

Tracks 12 and 13 are 2017 masters of b-sides from ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’.

CD3 – ‘Live in Boston’ – previously unreleased

‘How Soon Is Now?’ (5.25)

‘Hand In Glove’ (2.58)

‘I Want The One I Can’t Have’ (3.24)

‘Never Had No One Ever’ (3.29)

‘Stretch Out And Wait’ (3.09)

‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’ (3.34)

‘Cemetry Gates’ (3.01)

‘Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring’ (4.17)

‘Is It Really So Strange?’ (3.23)

‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ (4.09)

‘That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore’ (4.51)

‘The Queen Is Dead’ (5.08)

‘I Know It’s Over’ (7.39)

Recorded at the Great Woods Center For The Performing Arts on 5th August 1986.

DVD:

‘The Queen Is Dead’ on 96kHz / 24-bit PCM stereo.

‘The Queen is Dead – A Film by Derek Jarman’.

