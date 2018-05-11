Sharon Van Etten to play Late Night Prom

She'll appear at the Albert Hall in August as part of a concert celebrating the sound of New York

Sharon Van Etten will play London’s Royal Albert Hall on August 8 as part of the BBC Proms season.

She’ll appear alongside Hercules & Love Affair and Serpentwithfeet in Prom 35, a special ‘Late Night Prom’ celebrating the music of New York.

Helmed by conductor Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra, Prom 35: New York: Sound Of A City will feature “new music from some of the city’s rising stars, plus classic tracks by established acts that have changed the city’s soundscape. Expect anything from pagan-gospel and disco-punk to feminist rap or DIY indie.”

Tickets for the Prom go on sale tomorrow morning (May 12), available from the Royal Albert Hall site.

Sharon Van Etten is currently at work on her new album, the follow up to 2015’s I Don’t Want To Let You Down EP.

