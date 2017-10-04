Sharon Van Etten announces deluxe reissue of debut album, because i was in love

It's released on November 17

Sharon Van Etten is releasing a deluxe edition of her 2009 debut album, because i was in love.

Called (it was) because i was in love, Van Etten says, “It was an innocent and beautiful record, which some of my newer fans may not even know about. This seemed like the perfect time to remix and remaster it, and give it a new life.”

The album arrives as a Vinyl Me Please exclusive (pre-order available November 9) and via Van Etten’s online shop. It will be available digitally everywhere.

(it was) because i was in love tracklist:

I Wish I Knew

Consolation Prize

For You

I Fold

Have You Seen

Tornado

Much More Than That

Same Dream

Keep

It’s Not Like

Holding Out

I’m Giving Up On You *

You Didn’t Really Do That *

* bonus tracks

The November 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring The Beatles on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Beck, Michael Head, The Jacksons, Neil Finn and we celebrate the legacy of Woody Guthrie and remember Walter Becker. We review David Bowie, The Smiths, Margo Price, Robert Plant and Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Gregg Allman, Margo Price, The Weather Station and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.