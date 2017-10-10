Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings final studio album announced

Soul Of A Woman is released on November 17

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings final studio album has been announced.

Soul Of A Woman will be released on November 17 on Daptone Records.

You can watch the music video for the first single, “Matter Of Time“, below.

The tracklisting is:

Matter Of Time

Sail On!

Just Give Me Your Time

Come And Be A Winner

Rumors

Pass Me By

Searching For A New Day

These Tears (No Longer for You)

When I Saw Your Face

Girl! (You Got to Forgive Him)

Call On God

