Send us your questions for Spinal Tap’s Derek Smalls

Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls – very much the lukewarm water to David St Hubbins’ fire and Nigel Tufnell’s ice – is gearing up to release a new solo album in April, entitled Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing).

Partly subsidised with a grant from the ‘British Fund for Ageing Rockers’, Smalls Change features a litany of star guests, including David Crosby, Donald Fagen, Rick Wakeman and Richard Thompson.

Smalls will also be answering your questions for Uncut‘s regular An Audience With… feature. So what do you want to ask a musician who’s seen it, done it, taken it and lived to tell the tale?

Send your questions to us by Tuesday February 13 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com

The best questions, along with Derek’s answers of course, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

