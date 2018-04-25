Send us your questions for Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson

We're interviewing him for An Audience With... in the next issue

Currently gearing up for festival season before returning with new music and a UK tour in the autumn, Jason Williamson will be answering your questions as part of our regular An Audience With… feature.

So is there anything you’d like us to ask Sleaford Mods’ ranter-in-chief?

How does it feel to be championed by Iggy Pop?

Does he ever have the urge to pen a ballad?

Where does he stand on charcoal croissants?

Send us your questions by the end of tomorrow (Thursday April 26) to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with the Rolling Stones on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Françoise Hardy, Eric Burdon, James Taylor, Public Enemy, Eleanor Friedberger and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Courtney Barnett, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Ryley Walker, Beach House, Wand, Simone Felice, Dylan Carson and The Sea And Cake.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.