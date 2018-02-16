Send us your questions for James Taylor

The folk-rock superstar will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut



Think of the archetypal singer-songwriter and you instantly picture James Taylor. In the 50 years since he successfully auditioned for Paul McCartney and George Harrison – becoming the first American signing to Apple – Taylor has written countless classic songs now thought of as standards.

He’s worked with everyone from Joni Mitchell to George Jones to Oscar The Grouch. And his Simpsons guest appearance was one of the finest celebrity cameos in the show’s history.

Ahead of his appearance with Paul Simon at British Summer Time in Hyde Park in June – plus July dates in Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds – Taylor will be answering your questions for Uncut‘s regular An Audience With… feature. So what do you want to ask a genuine folk-rock superstar?

Send your questions by Thursday February 22 to uncutaudiencewith@timeinc.com

The best ones, along with James’s answers of course, will be published in a future edition of Uncut magazine.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.