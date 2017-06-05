Santana and the Isley Brothers team-up for Power Of Peace album

It's due on August 4

Santana and the Isley Brothers have teamed up for a new album, Power Of Peace.

Released on August 4 by Legacy Recordings, the album will be available in CD, 12″ vinyl and digitally.

The album features covers by artists including Stevie Wonder (“Higher Ground”), Billie Holiday (“God Bless the Child”), Curtis Mayfield (“Gypsy Woman”), Marvin Gaye (“Mercy Mercy Me – The Ecology”) and more – alongside one new song, “I Remember”, written and sung by Cindy Blackman Santana.

The track listing for Power Of Peace is:

Are You Ready

Total Destruction To Your Mind

Higher Ground

God Bless The Child

I Remember

Body Talk

Gypsy Woman

I Just Want To Make Love To You

Love, Peace, Happiness

What The World Needs Now is Love Sweet love

Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)

Let The Rain Fall On Me

Let There Be Peace On Earth

