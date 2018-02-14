Ryan Adams releases new single for Valentine’s Day

Hear "Baby I Love You" now

Ryan Adams has released a brand new standalone single for Valentine’s Day. Hear “Baby I Love You” below:

“Baby I Love You” is described in the accompanying press material as: “A song to one’s baby, whom they love – a unique twist on Ryan Adams’ classic recipe, with key ingredient ‘sad’ replaced by ‘happy’.”

There is no mention of any further upcoming releases or tour dates.

