Roxy Music to release a super deluxe edition box set of their debut album

Remake/Remodel!

Roxy Music have announced details of a box set devoted to their self-titled debut album.

It’ll be released by UMC on February 2, 2018.

It’ll be available as a four-disc Super Deluxe Edition featuring previously unreleased demos, outtakes, radio sessions, rare footage and 136-page book. Meanwhile, the whole album has been remixed in 5.1 by Steven Wilson.

A deluxe 2CD set, featuring a 24-page booklet, will also be released, as well as a digital version and on 180GM vinyl.

Speaking today about the band’s debut, guitarist Phil Manzanera commented, “At 21, my musical dreams came true, recording this album with these wonderfully talented and unique band members. Magical times, magical music.”

Saxophonist Andy Mackay recalls, “Late ’71/’72 Roxy was our Arts Lab. The place where we exchanged ideas and dreams freely and created and explored a new sound landscape. We stepped into Command Studios with a complete album in our heads (and half the next one) and it only needed the tape to start running… no album was as easy to record again.”

Drummer Paul Thompson: “The first Roxy Music album was my opportunity to create. I wasn’t used to this type of line-up, I was used to being in guitar-based bands but always wanted to broaden my horizons and here was my chance. A landmark in the history of pop!”

Looking back on the album, Bryan Ferry reflected, “We never really felt accepted, I can see how the old guard would have felt threatened by it, because it was so jammed full of ideas and a massive amount of energy. But we hadn’t paid our dues, not in the same way. And we’re still not a part of it, not really, even to this day. That’s been very hard over the years, to try and make it work without being one of them. The ‘them’ is always different, but we’re not part of it. It’s been one of the triumphs, that we’ve managed to stay sane. Or sane-ish. We’re a part of it all, somehow, but still on the outside.”

Here’s the tracklisting for the Super Deluxe Edition:

DISC ONE THE ALBUM

Re-Make/Re-Model

Ladytron

If Tere Is Something

Virginia Plain

2 H.B.

The Bob (Medley)

Chance Meeting

Would You Believe?

Sea Breezes

Bitters End

DISC TWO DEMOS & OUT-TAKES

EARLY DEMOS April/May 71

Ladytron

2 HB

Chance Meeting

The Bob (Medley)

ALBUM OUT-TAKES

Instrumental

Re-Make/Re-Model

Ladytron

If There Is Something

2 H.B.

The Bob (Medley)

Chance Meeting

Sea Breezes

Bitters End

Virginia Plain

DISC THREE THE BBC SESSIONS

THE PEEL SESSIONS 4/1/72

If There Is Something

The Bob (Medley)

Would You Believe?

Sea Breezes

Re-Make/Re-Model

THE PEEL SESSIONS 25/5/72

2 HB

Ladytron

Chance Meeting

THE PEEL SESSIONS 25/5/72

Virginia Plain

If There Is Something

BBC IN CONCERT 3/8/72

The Bob (Medley)

Sea Breezes

Virginia Plain

Chance Meeting

Re-Make/Re-Model

DVD

The full album remixed in 5.1 by Steven Wilson

VIDEOS

Re-Make/Re-Model

The Royal College Of Art, 6/6/72

Ladytron

The Old Grey Whistle Test, 20/6/72

Virginia Plain

Top Of The Pops, 24/8/72

Re-Make/Re-Model

Full House, 25/11/72

Ladytron

Full House, 25/11/72

Would You Believe

French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72

If There Is Something

French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72

Sea Breezes

French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72

Virginia Plain

French TV, Bataclan, Paris, 26/11/72

The two disc set features the album and also the BBC material, including the Peel sessions and In Concert.

