Rory Gallagher’s entire solo catalogue set for reissue

The Irish guitar ace would have been 70 in March

To celebrate what would have been Rory Gallagher‘s 70th birthday on March 2, UMC are reissuing the Irish guitarist’s entire solo catalogue.

The following remastered Rory Gallagher albums will be available from March 16 on CD and 180g vinyl (except where indicated):

Against The Grain

BBC Sessions (2CD only)

Blueprint

Calling Card

Defender

Deuce

Fresh Evidence

Irish Tour ’74 (1CD/2LP)

Jinx

Live In Europe

Notes From San Francisco (2CD/1LP)

Photo Finish

Rory Gallagher

Stage Struck

Tattoo

Top Priority

Wheels Within Wheels (vinyl coming soon)

To mark Gallagher’s birthday, a plaque is to be unveiled at Cork Institute of Technology to commemorate his last ever Irish concert, which took place there about 18 months before his death in June 1995. There will also be a series of events at the Rory Gallagher Music Library in Cork.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.