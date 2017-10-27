The Rolling Stones share a live version of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” from 1965

The cut is taken from their forthcoming Rolling Stones - On Air album

The Rolling Stones have released a version of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction“, originally recorded for the BBC’s Saturday Club show in 1965.

The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming Rolling Stones – On Air album which collects some of their BBC radio sessions from 1963 – 1965.

The band have previously shared a track from the album, “Come On“, which was recorded for Saturday Club in 1963.

The album will be released via via Polydor Records on December 1, on CD, double CD deluxe edition, heavy-weight vinyl and special limited-edition coloured vinyl. This album follows the recent release of The Rolling Stones – On Air coffee table book, by Richard Havers and published by Virgin Books.

